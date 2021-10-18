US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Coast Guard boards ship in connection with California oil spill; 'Enough's enough': tight U.S. job market triggers strikes for more pay and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Coast Guard boards ship in connection with California oil spill

The U.S. Coast Guard boarded a container ship on Saturday in the Port of Long Beach that dragged its anchor close to a subsea pipeline found to be the source of an oil spill off Orange County, California, it said in a press release. The spill released some 3,000 barrels (126,000 gallons) of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean, killing wildlife, blackening the coastline and forcing officials to close beaches south of Los Angeles.

'Enough's enough': tight U.S. job market triggers strikes for more pay

Thousands of workers remain on strike across the United States demanding higher pay and better conditions despite Hollywood make-up artists and camera operators reaching a deal over the weekend to avoid a walkout, and the tight jobs market has only emboldened them. Kevin Bradshaw is an employee at Kellogg Co's cereal plant in Memphis, Tennessee, where most of North America's Frosted Flakes are made. He feels anything but great about cuts to healthcare coverage, retirement benefits and vacation time that union officials say the company is pushing for from about 1,400 workers on strike since Oct. 5 at plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Former U.S. President Clinton leaves hospital, heads to New York

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton walked out of a Southern California hospital on Sunday after being admitted last week for a urological infection and will continue receiving treatment in his home state of New York. Asked how he was feeling as he exited, the 75-year-old former president gave reporters a thumbs up sign.

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera operators, make-up artists, sound technicians and others, said negotiators agreed to a new three-year contract.

U.S. missionaries kidnapped in Haiti as gangs grow more brazen

A U.S. Christian aid organization on Sunday said a group of its missionaries had been kidnapped in Haiti, a further sign the Caribbean nation's gangs are growing increasingly brazen amid political and economic crises. The group was in Haiti to visit an orphanage when their bus was hijacked on Saturday outside the capital Port-au-Prince, according to accounts by other missionaries, amid a spike in kidnappings following the murder of President Jovenel Moise.

'Keep calm': A Georgia town calls for unity as it prepares for Black jogger murder trial

Community leaders in Brunswick, Georgia, are preaching unity ahead of the trial of three white men accused of racially motivated murder in the shotgun death of a Black jogger, anxious it does not stir racial tensions or violent protests in their small coastal city. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday for a trial expected to draw hundreds of protesters outside the court building. The killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, sparked outrage across the country.

U.S. tells Supreme Court Guantanamo detainee can give limited testimony

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden informed the Supreme Court that a suspected high-ranking al Qaeda figure held at the American naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, could provide limited testimony about his torture at the hands of the CIA. Earlier this month, U.S. Supreme Court justices questioned why the U.S. government will not let the detainee, Abu Zubaydah, testify.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Powell dies of COVID-19 complications

Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state and top military officer, died on Monday at the age of 84 due to complications from COVID-19. He was fully vaccinated, his family said in a statement on Facebook. "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," his family said.

Five U.S. lawmakers accuse Amazon of possibly lying to Congress following Reuters report

Five members of the U.S. House Judiciary committee wrote to Amazon.com Inc's chief executive Sunday, and accused the company's top executives, including founder Jeff Bezos, of either misleading Congress or possibly lying to it about Amazon's business practices. The letter also states that the committee is considering "whether a referral of this matter to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation is appropriate."

