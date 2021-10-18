Left Menu

Centre-left well ahead in Rome and Turin mayoral elections- exit poll

If the exit polls are confirmed they will complete a round of centre-left victories in Italy's largest cities and mark a setback for the rightist alliance which is favourite to win the next national election due in 2023. Centre-left candidates had already easily won Milan, Naples and Bologna two weeks ago without the need for a run-off.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 18-10-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 18:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Centre-left candidates look set to be elected mayors of Rome and Turin, according to exit polls published on Monday after run-off ballots against rightist opponents in Italian municipal elections. If the exit polls are confirmed they will complete a round of centre-left victories in Italy's largest cities and mark a setback for the rightist alliance which is favourite to win the next national election due in 2023.

Centre-left candidates had already easily won Milan, Naples and Bologna two weeks ago without the need for a run-off. The results are not expected to have immediate repercussions for the stability of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's national unity government, analysts say.

In Rome, former Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri from the Democratic Party (PD), is seen winning 59-63% of the vote against the right's Enrico Michetti on 37-41%, according to an exit poll by the Opinio consortium of pollsters for RAI state television. In Turin, the PD's Stefano Lo Russo is seen winning with 56-60% against the right's Paolo Damilano on 40-44%.

Both cities were previously run by the 5-Star Movement, whose candidates were defeated in the first round.

