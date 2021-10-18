QUOTES-Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state, remembered as "phenomenal leader"

Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state and top military officer, died on Monday at the age of 84 due to complications from COVID-19. He was fully vaccinated, his family said in a statement on Facebook.

Following are reactions from politicians and military leaders: FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER TONY BLAIR “Colin was a towering figure in American military and political leadership over many years, someone of immense capability and integrity, a hugely likeable and warm personality and a great companion, with a lovely and self-deprecating sense of humor. "He was wonderful to work with, he inspired loyalty and respect and was one of those leaders who always treated those under them with kindness and concern. His life stands as a testament not only to dedicated public service but also a strong belief in willingness to work across partisan division in the interests of his country.

"I am so sorry to hear the news of his death. He still had so much to give. My thoughts and prayers are with Alma and all his large and loving extended family." FORMER PRESIDENT GEORGE BUSH IN A STATEMENT "Laura and I are deeply saddened by the death of Colin Powell. He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam. Many presidents relied on General Powell's counsel and experience.

"He was such a favorite of Presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom - twice. He was highly respected at home and abroad. And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man." ROBERT CHARLES, WHO SERVED AS ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE UNDER POWELL - FOX NEWS "This was probably one of the greatest men to live during my lifetime. He was both a good and a great man... He had a great sense of humor. He deeply cared about people ... He was a friend to all; he did not take things personally. That was probably one of the ways that he got to the points in life that he got to. He was an incredibly compassionate person. He cared about everyone."

"He was decent an honest with people. Integrity was always at the forefront... this was a guy who truly walked the walk; he lived the words that he spoke... always optimistic." CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST REVEREND AL SHARPTON ON TWITTER "My condolences to the family of Colin Powell. Though we disagreed on many issues, I always respected him and was proud of his achievements. When he and I ran into each other and conversed, I always left feeling he was a sincere and committed man to what he believed in. RIP"

RETIRED U.S. GENERAL MARK HERTLING - CNN "He was a terrific soldier, a phenomenal leader."

U.S. SENATOR OF VIRGINIA MARK WARNER ON TWITTER "General Powell was a patriot and a public servant. May he rest in peace."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)