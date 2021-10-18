Left Menu

TMC created hindrance during campaigning in Dinhata : BJP

Miscreants sheltered by TMC mobbed us and even tried to manhandle us, BJP candidate Mondal said.TMC wants to terrorise us by bringing in people from outside.

The BJP candidate for by-election to Dinhata assembly seat Ashok Mandal and Natabari BJP MLA Mihir Goswami Monday alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress had created hindrances during their door-to-door campaigning by shouting slogans and tried to manhandle them.

Goswami alleged that when he and Mandal went to Bamanhata area in Dinhata constituency in Coochbehar district, Trinamool Congress supporters mobbed them and shouted 'go back' slogans. ''We were not allowed to campaign, which is a pre-condition in a democracy. Miscreants sheltered by TMC mobbed us and even tried to manhandle us,'' BJP candidate Mondal said.

''TMC wants to terrorise us by bringing in people from outside. But we will not be intimidated,'' Goswami said.

Trashing BJP's claims, Udayan Guha, the TMC candidate from the area, said ''TMC does not believe in terrorising voters. People are with us.'' West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim said ''No such incident took place in Dinhata. The BJP itself is staging a drama sensing imminent defeat in the by-poll''.

The by-poll in Dinhata along with three other assembly seats is scheduled to be held on October 30. Result will be declared on November 2.

