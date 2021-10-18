Left Menu

Nicaragua's upcoming vote will be 'fake', EU's Borrell says

Reuters | Luxembourg | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Luxembourg

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday Nicaragua's Nov. 7 presidential elections are "fake" and organised by a dictatorship.

EU foreign ministers discussed their opposition to the vote at a meeting in Luxembourg. With most of the opposition jailed or in exile, President Daniel Ortega is poised to tighten his grip on power next month.

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

