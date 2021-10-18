Nicaragua's upcoming vote will be 'fake', EU's Borrell says
The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday Nicaragua's Nov. 7 presidential elections are "fake" and organised by a dictatorship.
EU foreign ministers discussed their opposition to the vote at a meeting in Luxembourg. With most of the opposition jailed or in exile, President Daniel Ortega is poised to tighten his grip on power next month.
