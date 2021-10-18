Nicaragua's upcoming vote will be 'fake', EU's Borrell says

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday Nicaragua's Nov. 7 presidential elections are "fake" and organised by a dictatorship.

EU foreign ministers discussed their opposition to the vote at a meeting in Luxembourg. With most of the opposition jailed or in exile, President Daniel Ortega is poised to tighten his grip on power next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)