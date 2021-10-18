BJP to hold sports competition for party MPs; volunteers to update health data of children

Left Menu

As part of efforts to promote sports among its public representatives and to use games to foster national unity, the BJP has decided to organise a sports competition for its members of parliament.

By Pragya Kaushika

BJP chief JP Nadda gave this information at the meeting of party office-bearers held here on Monday. The sports competition is likely to be organised with help from the Union Sports Ministry. The competition is expected to be held next month. The competition, sources said, is an attempt to foster national unity through sports.

Along with this, the party will hold an 'health competition' and a 'mela' will also be orgainsed. Sources said health volunteers of the party will go to households for updated information concerning health parameters of children for use through the NaMo app.

"There are two sets of data, one of the Health Ministry and the other for Women and Child Development Ministry. There is a need to have comprehensive data on children's health. Once uploaded on the NaMo app, those who are healthy will be given a certificate through the app and those found suffering from malnutrition will be put on a list. This list will then be shared with respective district magistrates," a source said. The meeting lasted several hours. Sources said that organisational issues and ways to strengthen the organisation were discussed at the meeting. Some leaders said that the party's preparations for five election-bound states was also discussed.

The party has prepared plans for the next few months and asked the leaders to strengthen their connect with the masses. "We need to penetrate deeper at the grassroots level and strengthen connect with masses ahead of five assembly polls," the source said. (ANI)

