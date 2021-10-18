Left Menu

DMK announces Rs 1 crore for rain battered Kerala

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:31 IST
DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday announced a contribution of Rs 1 crore from a party administered trust towards relief initiatives in neighbouring Kerala.

To support the affected people in Kerala, Stalin said Rs 1 crore would be provided from the DMK Trust helmed by him, favouring the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

In a party release, DMK conveyed its condolences to those killed in rain related incidents in Kerala and extended its sympathies to those affected.

