DMK announces Rs 1 crore for rain battered Kerala
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:31 IST
DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday announced a contribution of Rs 1 crore from a party administered trust towards relief initiatives in neighbouring Kerala.
To support the affected people in Kerala, Stalin said Rs 1 crore would be provided from the DMK Trust helmed by him, favouring the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
In a party release, DMK conveyed its condolences to those killed in rain related incidents in Kerala and extended its sympathies to those affected.
