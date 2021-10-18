Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:33 IST
India, UK hold inaugural maritime dialogue, discuss cooperation in Indo-Pacific
India and the UK on Monday held their inaugural maritime dialogue in a virtual format which involved exchanges on cooperation in the maritime domain and the Indo-Pacific, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

India and UK held their inaugural maritime dialogue in a as agreed in the India-UK Roadmap 2030 for future relations adopted at the Virtual Summit between the two Prime Ministers in May 2021, the MEA said.

The consultations, which were led by the two Foreign Ministries, involved exchanges on cooperation in the maritime domain, Indo-Pacific and regional/multilateral cooperation, the statement said.

In a joint statement issued after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson earlier this year, the two sides had affirmed their shared vision of an open, free, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, underpinned by respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, rule of law, transparency, freedom of navigation and overflight in the international seas, unimpeded lawful commerce, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

