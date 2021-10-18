Left Menu

T'gana: EC temporarily stops 'Dalit Bandhu' implementation

The State government is presently implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme on a pilot basis in Huzurabad and a few other places in the State.Under the flagship Dalit welfare scheme, Rs 10 lakh is provided to each beneficiary to start a business of hisher choice so that the beneficiary can emerge out of poverty.The bypoll has been necessitated in view of the resignation of Eatala Rajender following his removal from the State Cabinet over allegations of land-grabbing.Rajender, who dismissed the allegations, has quit the TRS and joined the BJP.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:49 IST
T'gana: EC temporarily stops 'Dalit Bandhu' implementation
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad (Telangana), Oct 18 (PTI): The Election Commission has directed that the implementation of the Telangana government's 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme be stopped in Huzurabad Assembly constituency till the October 30 bypoll is over, officials sources said on Monday.

The Commission's instructions in this regard have been communicated by the State Chief Electoral Officer's office here to the district officials who are conducting the election, the sources said. The State government is presently implementing the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme on a pilot basis in Huzurabad and a few other places in the State.

Under the flagship Dalit welfare scheme, Rs 10 lakh is provided to each beneficiary to start a business of his/her choice so that the beneficiary can emerge out of poverty.

The bypoll has been necessitated in view of the resignation of Eatala Rajender following his removal from the State Cabinet over allegations of land-grabbing.

Rajender, who dismissed the allegations, has quit the TRS and joined the BJP. He is seeking re-election on a BJP ticket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

 United States
4
Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying Russian filmmakers lands on Earth

Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying Russian filmmakers lands on Earth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021