MP: Truck hits Computer Baba's vehicle; he says conspiracy to kill him

A truck hit self-proclaimed godman Namdev Das Tyagi aka Computer Baba's vehicle on the Indore-Ichhapur state highway in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district on Monday, prompting him to allege that an attempt was made on his life as part of a conspiracy. Following the incident, Baba appealed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to order a probe. Seen lying on the road after the accident, Baba claimed that he was injured in the accident. However, Nimbola police station sub-inspector Bal Krishna Patel said neither Baba nor his car driver sustained an injury after the truck coming from the opposite direction hit their vehicle. He said two others accompanying Baba sustained minor injuries in the accident but they too left for Jobat with him, he added.

''On the complaint of Baba's car driver Vivek Joshi we have detained truck driver Ravi Nayak (30) after registered an FIR against him under sections 279 (rash or negligent manner that endangers human life) and 337 (causing hurt to any person by rashly or negligent driving as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),'' Patel told PTI.

He said the accident occurred when the truck driver was trying to avoid a pothole on the road in the Jhiri area, some 7 km from the Burhanpur district headquarter. Baba was heading to Jobat where the Assembly bypoll is scheduled on October 30. He was garnering support for Congress in the bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, a Congress leader claimed. After his car met with the accident, Baba was seen lying on the road. After some time, he told reporters that he suspects that an attempt was made to kill him as part of a conspiracy. “I have also sustained injuries and I am unable to sit or stand. I demand a probe into the accident from MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Such an incident with religious people was not right”, he added. The previous Kamal Nath-led Congress government had made Computer Baba the chairman of Rivers Trust after he parted ways with BJP just before the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls. In its previous term, Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had granted the status of a cabinet minister to Computer Baba by appointing him to a five-member committee for the conservation of the Narmada river. However, Baba fell out with Chouhan reportedly after he was denied a chopper to fly over the Narmada river for inspection. Before breaking ties with BJP, he had alleged rampant illegal mining of sand from the Narmada river.

Tyagi was given the name of Computer Baba or a computer saint because of his love for gadgets and his interest in technology. Bypolls to three assembly seats and a Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held on October 30.

