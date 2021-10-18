Biden was briefed on Haiti after kidnappings -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden has been briefed on Haiti, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday, after a U.S. Christian aid organization said a group of its missionaries had been kidnapped in Haiti.
The group was in Haiti to visit an orphanage when their bus was hijacked on Saturday outside the capital Port-au-Prince, according to accounts by other missionaries, amid a spike in kidnappings following the murder of President Jovenel Moise.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Jovenel Moise
- Haiti
- Jen Psaki
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- Christian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haiti facing stalled elections, kidnapping surge, rampant insecurity
Chile police bust crime ring smuggling Haitian children to U.S., Mexico
Mexico sends another 130 migrants to Haiti by plane
INSIGHT-Two Haitian families, two diverging fates at U.S.-Mexico border
Their prospects dim, Haitian migrants strain Mexico's asylum system