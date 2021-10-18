Left Menu

MoS MEA holds talks with Sudanese leadership to strengthen ties

Minister of State for External Affairs Minister V Muraleedharan held talks with Foreign Minister of Sudan Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi on Monday and deliberated on ways to deepen bilateral ties.Muraleedharan, who is on an official visit to Sudan on October 18-19 also had a fruitful and constructive discussion with Abdalla Hamdok, the prime minister of the transitional government of Sudan.

Muraleedharan, who is on an official visit to Sudan on October 18-19 also had a fruitful and constructive discussion with Abdalla Hamdok, the prime minister of the transitional government of Sudan. ''Discussions provided further strong impetus to our already existing strong ties. Reiterated our support for Sudan’s democratic transition and its development,'' Muraleedharan tweeted.

In another tweet, he said he held a constructive meeting with Dr Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, Foreign Minister of Sudan. ''Reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and deliberated on the ways to further broaden and deepen the ties,'' Muraleedharan said of his meeting with A-Mahdi.

