Capt Amarinder Singh reaches Delhi

Amid speculation that he will launch a new political party, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh reached Delhi on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:23 IST
Capt Amarinder Singh reaches Delhi
Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Amid speculation that he will launch a new political party, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh reached Delhi on Monday. This is Captain Amarinder Singh's third visit in a month after he had quit as Punjab Chief Minister in September this year stating that he had been let down by the Congress leadership.

Amarinder Singh had said later that he will be quitting the Congress but not joining the BJP. Punjab is slated to go to the polls early next year and the Amarinder Singh resigning months before has added a new dimension to the poll arithmetic in the state.

Sources said the former Chief Minister is on a two-day visit to the national capital. He had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah last month to discuss the prevailing security scenario in the border state and the ongoing farmers' agitation.

Charanjeet Singh Channi took oath as Chief Minister days after Amarinder Singh stepped down. Amarinder Singh had also taken a dig at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu after he tendered his resignation.

The former chief minister said he had stated earlier that Sidhu is "not a stable man" and not fit for the border state of Punjab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

