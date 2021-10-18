Left Menu

AAP holds protests in Punjab over extension of BSF jurisdiction

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-10-2021
AAP holds protests in Punjab over extension of BSF jurisdiction
The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday staged protests at several places in the state over the Centre's move of extending the BSF's area of jurisdiction in the state.

While the AAP volunteers and leaders raised slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, they also accused the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of "failing" to protect Punjab's rights.

In a statement, the leader of opposition in the state assembly and AAP legislator Harpal Singh Cheema said party leaders and volunteers protested against the "dictatorial and conspiratorial" decision of the Centre in districts including Mohali, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Fazilka and Ferozepur.

They demanded rollback of the decision of giving additional powers to the BSF.

The union government has amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50 km stretch, up from the existing 15 km, from the international borders in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

