Left Menu

Several anti-Pak protests held in Jammu over selective killings of civilians by militants

Several political, social and religious organisations on Monday staged anti-Pakistan protests here against the recent killing of civilians by militants in Kashmir.The BJPs youth wing, the Shiv Sena, the Dogra Front, the Jagti Front and the Bajrang Dal were among the organisations that held demonstrations in different parts of Jammu.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:39 IST
Several anti-Pak protests held in Jammu over selective killings of civilians by militants
  • Country:
  • India

Several political, social and religious organisations on Monday staged anti-Pakistan protests here against the recent killing of civilians by militants in Kashmir.

The BJP's youth wing, the Shiv Sena, the Dogra Front, the Jagti Front and the Bajrang Dal were among the organisations that held demonstrations in different parts of Jammu. In this month, 11 civilians have been killed by militants in the Valley.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) held a demonstration against Pakistan for supporting and promoting terrorism in India. The protest was led by its president Arun Prabhat Singh. Addressing protesters, he said the brutal targeted killings by terrorists is another example of cowardness of Pakistan and its sponsored terrorist outfits. These terrorist act will not suppress nationalist voices in the Valley and the rising popularity of a nationalist party like the BJP among the people of the Valley, Singh added. ''These are the cowardly acts by terrorists, which would only reaffirm the BJP workers’ determination and to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi realise the dream of taking Jammu and Kashmir to new heights,'' he added. Led by Ashok Gupta, activists of the Dogra Front and the Shiv Sena held anti-Pakistan protests here. Led by Sunil Dimple, locals of several areas took out a protest rally in the New Plot area against Pakistan over the killings of minorities – Hindus and Sikhs -- in Kashmir. The activists of the Bajrang Dal and the people of Jagti camp also held protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021