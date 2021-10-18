Left Menu

Former UP Assembly speaker Sukhdev Rajbhar dies

Your political life dedicated to social justice will always inspire others, Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:43 IST
Former UP Assembly speaker Sukhdev Rajbhar dies
  • Country:
  • India

Former Uttar Pradesh Assembly speaker and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Sukhdev Rajbhar died here on Monday following a prolonged illness.

Rajbhar, 70, was the speaker of the UP Assembly in the BSP government between 2007 and 2012.

He was an MLA from Didarganj constituency in Azamgarh.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Rajbhar always raised issues related to the poor and backward classes.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit also mourned the demise of Rajbhar.

''Former speaker of UP Vidhan Sabha Sukhdev Rajbhar's death is an irreparable loss. My condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace. Your political life dedicated to social justice will always inspire others,'' Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021