Businessman's case has no relation to Venezuelan political negotiations - US State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 00:12 IST
Criminal charges against Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman accused by the United States of laundering money on behalf of Venezuela's government, have no relation to political negotiations between the Maduro government and the opposition, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.
The United States was also aware of reports that six former executives of refiner Citgo have been taken into custody in Venezuela, but was unable to confirm their current location, he said.
