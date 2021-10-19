Left Menu

U.S. Senate set to hold test vote Wednesday on election reforms

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2021 02:45 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 02:45 IST
The U.S. Senate is likely to take a procedural vote on whether to debate a major overhaul of federal election law on Wednesday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday as he urged Republicans to not block the measure.

"If there's anything worthy of debate in this chamber it should be protecting and strengthening our democracy," Schumer, a Democrat, said of the bill to expand voters' access to mail-in ballots and other steps.

