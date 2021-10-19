Left Menu

Negotiations on $3.5 trillion U.S. investment bill making progress -Schumer

Negotiators of a massive U.S. bill that would invest up to $3.5 trillion to expand social programs and attack climate change have made progress in recent days but have not yet brought a deal, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday. "Over the last weekend I held many productive conversations" with lawmakers and the White House, Schumer, a Democrat, said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 03:22 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 03:22 IST
Negotiations on $3.5 trillion U.S. investment bill making progress -Schumer

Negotiators of a massive U.S. bill that would invest up to $3.5 trillion to expand social programs and attack climate change have made progress in recent days but have not yet brought a deal, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday.

"Over the last weekend I held many productive conversations" with lawmakers and the White House, Schumer, a Democrat, said. "We still have work to do," he added. He did not provide details. President Joe Biden was set to speak on Monday with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, whose support for the wide-ranging legislation is key to its passage.

Manchin, a moderate from West Virginia where former President Donald Trump remains popular, has been an outspoken critic of the bill, saying it spends too much taxpayer money and contains climate change provisions that would hurt his state's coal mining industry. With virtually no chance of winning over any of the Senate's 50 Republicans for the bill, Democrats are employing a special "budget reconciliation" strategy that would allow them to waive a 60-vote threshold required to advance most bills in the 100-member U.S. Senate.

But all 50 Democrats would have to vote "yes" on the bill once it comes up for a vote, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris on hand to break any 50-50 ties. Another Democratic moderate, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, also has voiced opposition to the current bill. Progressive Democrats meanwhile have been holding firm on their demand for an aggressive approach toward reducing fossil-fuel emissions blamed for climate change and expanding social programs for children and the elderly.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is aiming for passage of the social investment bill and a separate $1 trillion infrastructure bill by the end of this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021