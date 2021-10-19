Left Menu

PM Modi greets people on Milad-un-Nabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.Modi said, may the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak the prime minister tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 09:07 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 09:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Modi said, may the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. ''Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak!'' the prime minister tweeted.

