Pune land scam: NCP leader's wife Mandakini Khadse likely to appear before ED today

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse's wife Mandakini Khadse is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Tuesday for inquiry in a case related to Pune land scam, the Directorate of Enforcement said. In the case, a plea was filed by Pune-based activist Hemant Gavande in 2017, alleging that Eknath Khadse misused his position as revenue minister and had purchased a three-acre plot in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) at Bhosari near Pune in the name of a relative for Rs 3.75 crore against a market price of Rs 40 crore.

On August 27, ED attached assets worth Rs 5.73 crore belonging to NCP leader Eknath Khadse, his wife Mandakini Khadse, his son-in-law Girish Chaudhari and others in a case of criminal misconduct by a public servant. The attached assets include immovable properties in the form of one bungalow, three residential flats, seven land parcels worth Rs 4.86 crore, and a bank balance of Rs 86.28 lakh. (ANI)

