Left Menu

Pune land scam: NCP leader's wife Mandakini Khadse likely to appear before ED today

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse's wife Mandakini Khadse is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Tuesday for inquiry in a case related to Pune land scam, the Directorate of Enforcement said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 09:45 IST
Pune land scam: NCP leader's wife Mandakini Khadse likely to appear before ED today
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse's wife Mandakini Khadse is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Tuesday for inquiry in a case related to Pune land scam, the Directorate of Enforcement said. In the case, a plea was filed by Pune-based activist Hemant Gavande in 2017, alleging that Eknath Khadse misused his position as revenue minister and had purchased a three-acre plot in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) at Bhosari near Pune in the name of a relative for Rs 3.75 crore against a market price of Rs 40 crore.

On August 27, ED attached assets worth Rs 5.73 crore belonging to NCP leader Eknath Khadse, his wife Mandakini Khadse, his son-in-law Girish Chaudhari and others in a case of criminal misconduct by a public servant. The attached assets include immovable properties in the form of one bungalow, three residential flats, seven land parcels worth Rs 4.86 crore, and a bank balance of Rs 86.28 lakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Kerala: Two shutters of Idamalayar dam to be opened tomorrow

Kerala: Two shutters of Idamalayar dam to be opened tomorrow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021