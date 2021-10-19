PM Modi speaks to Dhami, Bhatt as heavy rains lash U'khand
New Delhi, Oct 19 PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation in the state which has been hit hard by incessant rains. Modi also spoke to Union minister Ajay Bhatt, who hails from the state, in this regard, official sources said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation in the state which has been hit hard by incessant rains. Modi also spoke to Union minister Ajay Bhatt, who hails from the state, in this regard, official sources said. Five people, including three laborers from Nepal, were killed and two others were injured in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand on Monday.
State authorities have advised Chardham pilgrims not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
