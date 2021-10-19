Left Menu

Uncivil tweet by novice social media manager, says DK Shivakumar after Karnataka Congress' 'angootha-chhaap' post on PM Modi

Karnataka Congress has deleted a controversial tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and issued an apology.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-10-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 13:32 IST
Uncivil tweet by novice social media manager, says DK Shivakumar after Karnataka Congress' 'angootha-chhaap' post on PM Modi
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Congress has deleted a controversial tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and issued an apology. President DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the post on the state Congress' official handle was regretted and has been withdrawn.

He said that the tweet was against the "civil and parliamentary language". "I have always believed that civil and parliamentary language is a non-negotiable pre-requisite for political discourse. An uncivil tweet made by a novice social media manager through the Karnataka Congress official Twitter handle is regretted and stands withdrawn," tweeted Shivakumar.

The deleted tweet by the official Twitter handle of Karnataka Congress had called PM Modi an "angoothachaap" (illiterate). The tweet in Kannada said that Modi neither went to schools built by Congress nor learned from the schemes set up by Congress.

Meanwhile, bypolls to two Assembly constituencies are set to be held in Karnataka on October 30. (ANI)

