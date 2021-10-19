Left Menu

FACTBOX-COP26 in Glasgow: Who is going and who is not?

Several prominent figures, including leaders of the two most populated countries in the world, are in doubt to attend the Oct. 31-Nov. 12 U.N. COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in person. China's special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, said he would travel to the conference in Glasgow. -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to decide whether he will attend, a foreign ministry source told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 14:53 IST
FACTBOX-COP26 in Glasgow: Who is going and who is not?
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@COP26)

Several prominent figures, including leaders of the two most populated countries in the world, are in doubt to attend the Oct. 31-Nov. 12 U.N. COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in person. Here is the latest on the status of delegates:

OUT OR STILL TO CONFIRM -The leader of the world's most populous country, China's Xi Jinping, will reportedly not be there in person. He has not left China since the COVID-19 pandemic began. He is likely to make an appearance by video. China's special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, said he would travel to the conference in Glasgow.

-Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to decide whether he will attend, a foreign ministry source told Reuters. Between them, India and China make up about a third of the world's population. -Pope Francis is not expected to attend. A Vatican source said there was a possibility that the pope would address the conference by video or that Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin would read a message on his behalf.

-Iran's President Ebraham Raisi will not attend COP26 after reports in the British press that local politicians were calling for a criminal investigation if he set foot in Scotland. -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Vice President Hamilton Mourao, sometimes the point man for the environment, are not going.

-The Kremlin has not yet announced if Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend. -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is not going. Mexico may not send anyone because of pandemic restrictions and costs.

-South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is not going because of local elections on Nov. 1. -New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he is considering how he will participate, possibly taking part online.

IN -U.S. President Joe Biden, along with climate envoy John Kerry and domestic climate adviser and former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy. The White House says 10 other cabinet officials will also be present.

-Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Prince William along with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. -Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

-Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed on Friday he will go. While many global nations have pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, Australia has refused to strengthen its targets. -President Tayyip Erdogan will attend after Turkey's parliament ratified the Paris climate agreement last month.

-French President Emmanuel Macron. -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce that he will attend closer to the start date, according to a government source.

-Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. -Colombian President Ivan Duque.

-Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. -Swiss President Guy Parmelin.

-South Korean President Moon Jae-in is expected to attend, but the presidency has not made an official announcement yet. -Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi, current chair of the African Union.

-Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. -Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo.

-Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021