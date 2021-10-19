Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 15:34 IST
Will Xi attend COP26? China says: await an announcement
China attaches great importance to tackling climate change but an announcement has yet to be made on whether or not President Xi Jinping will attend the COP26 summit, China's special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, said on Tuesday.

Asked by Reuters if Xi would attend the COP26 conference in person, or by video call or not at all, Xie said: "We still need to wait for the information (from the) Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and only after they make an announcement will we tell you."

Xie spoke to reporters through a translator via video call.

