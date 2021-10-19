Left Menu

Will Xi attend COP26? China says: await an announcement

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 15:48 IST
Will Xi attend COP26? China says: await an announcement
Image Credit: Flickr

China attaches great importance to tackling climate change but an announcement has yet to be made on whether or not President Xi Jinping will attend the COP26 summit, China's special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, said on Tuesday.

Asked by Reuters if Xi would attend the COP26 conference in person, or by video call or not at all, Xie said: "We still need to wait for the information (from the) Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and only after they make an announcement will we tell you." Britain's Queen Elizabeth said last week she was irritated by world leaders who talk about climate change but do nothing to address global warming and added it was still unclear who would turn up at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as host of the summit, has cast the meeting as one of the last major chances to cool down the planet and had hoped it would showcase his attempt at global leadership. Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will attend the summit. The Kremlin has not yet said whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend.

Xi, China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, has not left the People's Republic since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, though he has joined video calls with global leaders. Xie, speaking through a translator via video link, said that the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow was deeply significant and that the People's Republic was working for the success of the conference.

Xie said China wanted to work with the international community to slow climate change and that the world's second-largest economy would do its best to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Developed countries, Xie said, should honor their promises.

Zhao Yingmin, the vice-minister of ecology and environment, said leaders at COP26 should avoid "empty slogans" and that Beijing hoped to see progress on climate issues for developing countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021