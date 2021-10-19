Russia's Putin won't attend G20 summit in person

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Rome in person this month, but will take part in it via video link, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Kremlin said Putin informed Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi about his plans in a telephone call during which they also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and bilateral issues.

