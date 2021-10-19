Left Menu

Russia's Putin won't attend G20 summit in person

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-10-2021 16:22 IST
Russia's Putin won't attend G20 summit in person
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Rome in person this month, but will take part in it via video link, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Kremlin said Putin informed Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi about his plans in a telephone call during which they also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and bilateral issues.

