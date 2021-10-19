U’khand rains: Kejriwal urges AAP workers to help people
With incessant rain wreaking havoc in various parts of Uttarakhand, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked his party workers in the state to help people in every possible way.
Eleven more deaths were reported in Uttarakhand on Tuesday as incessant rains continued to lash various parts of the state, especially Kumaon region, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris.
''Distressing news about damage caused by calamity is coming from Uttarkhand. I pray to Baba Kedarnath for everybody's safety. Appeal to all workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to help people in every possible way in this difficult time," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
