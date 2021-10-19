Left Menu

Opposition slams Goa govt over bad condition of national highway

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-10-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 17:06 IST
Opposition slams Goa govt over bad condition of national highway
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition MLAs in the Goa Assembly on Tuesday protested over the bad condition of the national highway passing through the state and claimed it was causing accidents.

Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, Goa Forward Party's Vijai Sardesai and NCP legislator Churchill Alemao demanded a discussion on the issue for half an hour, which was refused by Speaker Rajesh Patnekar.

During Question Hour, Khaunte wanted state Public Works Department Minister Deepak Pauskar to answer if the national highway could be considered ''motorable'', to which Chief Minister Pramod Sawant replied that an authority engineer had been appointed to look into the defects.

On being asked by Khaunte if the road had defects, the CM said he would not be able to answer without checking it with the authority engineer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021