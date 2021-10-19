Russia's Putin won't attend G20 summit in person
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Rome in person this month due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, but will take part in it via video link, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
The Kremlin said Putin informed Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi about his plans in a telephone call during which they also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and bilateral issues. Separately, the RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that Putin's decision was driven by the epidemiological situation.
Putin briefly self-isolated last month after dozens of people in his entourage were diagnosed with COVID-19. Last week, after coughing repeatedly at a government meeting, Putin said he had caught a cold.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Putin
- Russian
- Rome
- Mario Draghi
- Dmitry Peskov
- Vladimir Putin
- Italian
- Kremlin
ALSO READ
Centre-left wins Italian mayoral elections, 5-Star loses Rome
With scenes from space, TV series shines light on team fixing spectrometer
BRIEF-President Xi Won't Go To Rome Summit, Chinese Envoys Tell G-20 Officials- Bloomberg News
Mussolini's granddaughter wins second term in Rome municipal vote
Andaman LG discusses with Scindia about operationalisation of water aerodromes in islands