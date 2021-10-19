Left Menu

UP polls: AAP launches public reachout programme in Noida promising free electricity up to 300 units

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-10-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 18:02 IST
UP polls: AAP launches public reachout programme in Noida promising free electricity up to 300 units
AAP has begun reaching out to voters in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls, promising them free electricity up to 300 units, party office-bearers said on Tuesday.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Gautam Buddh Nagar unit president Bhupendra Jadaun said the ''free electricity'' campaign was launched by the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge, Sanjay Singh, from Sultanpur district on October 10.

''Under the campaign, which has got a good response from the people so far, AAP workers are reaching out to the voters in all the three Assembly constituencies here -- Noida, Jewar and Dadri,'' he said.

''AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has promised that if the party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, 300 units of electricity will be provided to the people free of cost. Free electricity will be provided to farmers and their outstanding dues would be waived,'' Jadaun said in a statement.

As part of the campaign, AAP workers have started the ''Free Bijli ki Baat, Janta ke Saath'' outreach programme, where a ''guarantee card'' is being given to every household in the district, he said.

''We believe that going to the public with issues of basic amenities will get us the love and support of the people,'' the AAP leader added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

