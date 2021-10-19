Left Menu

BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, LoP Pritam Singh, Cong leader Brahmaswaroop Brahmachari meet at Cabinet Minister Harak Singh's residence

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh, and Congress leader Brahmaswaroop Brahmachari, who had contested the assembly elections from Haridwar on a Congress ticket, met on Tuesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-10-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 18:40 IST
BJP MLA Kau, opposition leader Pritam, congress leader Brahmachari meet at Harak Singh's residence in Dehradun on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI
The meeting among the leaders of rival parties took place at Cabinet Minister Harak Singh's residence in Dehradun.

The Assembly elections will be held in Uttarakhand in February 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

