India-Pak match should be called off in view of civilians killing in Kashmir: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said the cricket match between India and Pakistan at the T-20 World Cup should be cancelled in view of the recent killing of civilians by terrorists in Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Atishi said the match should not be held until Pakistan stops sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

She also sought to know Prime Minister Narendra Modi's opinion on this issue.

''We are seeing repeated attacks on Indians in Kashmir. There should not be a cricket match with Pakistan under these circumstances. Our prime minister will agree to this,'' Atishi said.

The MLA was asked if her party supports demands for cancellation of the India-Pakistan match at the T-20 World Cup in view of the recent killing of civilians by terrorist in Kashmir. ''I am sure that not only the AAP but even the BJP and its leadership as well as the prime minister will agree that until Pakistan stops sponsoring terror attacks in India territory, there should not be any cricket match between India and Pakistan,'' she said. The AAP leader said when Modi was in opposition, he used to raise this issue, asking why should there be a cricket match between India and Pakistan when Pakistan-sponsored terrorism is taking place in Indian territory. ''Today when Pakistan sponsored terror attacks are happening, can we just sit down and watch? What is the opinion of our prime minister?'' she asked.

So far in this month, 11 civilians have been killed by terrorists in Kashmir. On Sunday, terrorists had shot dead two workers from Bihar and injured another after barging into their accommodation in Kulgam in south Kashmir.

