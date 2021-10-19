Youth Congress protests at petrol pumps in Rajasthan against fuel price hike

Youth Congress members held demonstrations at petrol pumps in 30 districts against the fuel price hike on Tuesday.

Youth Congress state general secretary Ayush Bhardwaj said the common man is suffering due to the constant rise in fuel prices.

''Central excise duty on petrol and diesel has led to brazen increase and the budget of the common man has been hit badly. The prices are pinching hard but the Modi government is not bothered at all,'' he said.

Bhardwaj said due to the bypolls in Udaipur's Vallabhnagar and Pratapgarh's Dhariyawad, demonstrations were not held in those areas.

Barring them, protests were held in 30 districts, he added.

