Left Menu

Youth Congress protests at petrol pumps in Rajasthan against fuel price hike

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-10-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 19:32 IST
Youth Congress protests at petrol pumps in Rajasthan against fuel price hike
  • Country:
  • India

Youth Congress members held demonstrations at petrol pumps in 30 districts against the fuel price hike on Tuesday.

Youth Congress state general secretary Ayush Bhardwaj said the common man is suffering due to the constant rise in fuel prices.

''Central excise duty on petrol and diesel has led to brazen increase and the budget of the common man has been hit badly. The prices are pinching hard but the Modi government is not bothered at all,'' he said.

Bhardwaj said due to the bypolls in Udaipur's Vallabhnagar and Pratapgarh's Dhariyawad, demonstrations were not held in those areas.

Barring them, protests were held in 30 districts, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021