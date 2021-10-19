Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi is drug addict, alleges Karnataka BJP chief

Launching a smeared attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday alleged that the former is a "drug addict and drug peddler".

ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-10-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 19:48 IST
Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Launching a smeared attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday alleged that the former is a "drug addict and drug peddler". Addressing the party'ss preparatory meeting ahead of the state legislative council elections, Kateel said, "This is the lowest standard of politics. They (Congress) have used derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister of this nation. Not only do the people of India love Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, even the President of America also respects Narendra Modiji."

Slamming the Congress further, the BJP leader said, "Your G-23 says Sonia Gandhi is not the national president. Sonia Gandhi tells that she is the national president. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi says he will become president. Tell me what is Rahul Gandhi? Rahul Gandhi is a drug addict and drug peddler. I do not tell this, it has appeared in news reports. They are unable to run the Congress party. Those who can not run a party, how can they run this country?" Kateel's remarks came against the backdrop of the Karnataka Congress' attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

