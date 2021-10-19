Left Menu

U.S. will not allow countries to use currencies for export gains- Treasury official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A high-ranking U.S. Treasury official on Tuesday told Congress the United States will not allow China and other countries to manipulate their currencies for an export advantage.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told a Senate Banking Committee hearing that President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen "have been very clear that we will not allow any country to unfairly use its currency to push for exports."

He said the United States was committed to holding China accountable for "its unfair actions" that hurt American workers, both unilaterally in the United States and working multilaterally with allies.

