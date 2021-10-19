Left Menu

First phase of voting for zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls in Rajasthan on Wednesday

As many as 1,263 polling stations have been set up for the elections, State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said.Over 9.41 lakh voters will be able to exercise their franchise in the two districts.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-10-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 21:23 IST
Polling for the first phase of zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Rajasthan's Alwar and Dholpur districts will be held on October 20, the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday.

In the first phase, 683 candidates are in the fray for 153 wards of seven panchayat samitis. As many as 1,263 polling stations have been set up for the elections, State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said.

Over 9.41 lakh voters will be able to exercise their franchise in the two districts. Of these, 4.98 lakh are men and 4.43 lakh are women, he said.

The SEC and district administrations have completed all preparations to conduct free, fair and peaceful voting in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, he added.

The zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Alwar and Dholpur will be conducted in three phases. Voting for the second and third phases will be held on October 23 and October 26, respectively.

The counting of votes will be done at the district headquarters on October 29.

