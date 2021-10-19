Senior U.S. House Democrat favors giving Treasury Secretary power on debt limit
A top Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday said he would support allowing the U.S. Treasury secretary to unilaterally extend the limit on federal borrowing, with Congress then allowed to veto that decision.
"It's a good option," U.S. Representative Steny Hoyer, the majority leader for Democrats in the chamber, told reporters. He said the Treasury secretary should be allowed "to make a judgment."
