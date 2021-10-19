Congress decision on poll tickets for women in UP is historic: Rashid Alvi

Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Tuesday hailed the decision announced by party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to give 40 per cent tickets to women in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls next year and said it was a "historic move". "This is for the first time that a decision has been taken to allot 40 per cent tickets to women. The credit for this decisive step goes to Priyanka Gandhi. This is a historic decision taken by her. Such a decision has never been taken by any political party," Alvi told ANI.

He said the decision will empower women, who are "suffering the most in Uttar Pradesh". Priyanka Gandhi, who addressed a press conference in Lucknow on Tuesday, said the Congress party has decided that it will give 40 per cent election tickets to women in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. (ANI)

