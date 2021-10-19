Left Menu

Congress decision on poll tickets for women in UP is historic: Rashid Alvi

Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Tuesday hailed the decision announced by party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to give 40 per cent tickets to women in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls next year and said it was a "historic move".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 21:27 IST
Congress decision on poll tickets for women in UP is historic: Rashid Alvi
Congress Leader Rashid Alvi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Tuesday hailed the decision announced by party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to give 40 per cent tickets to women in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls next year and said it was a "historic move". "This is for the first time that a decision has been taken to allot 40 per cent tickets to women. The credit for this decisive step goes to Priyanka Gandhi. This is a historic decision taken by her. Such a decision has never been taken by any political party," Alvi told ANI.

He said the decision will empower women, who are "suffering the most in Uttar Pradesh". Priyanka Gandhi, who addressed a press conference in Lucknow on Tuesday, said the Congress party has decided that it will give 40 per cent election tickets to women in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021