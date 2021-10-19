Left Menu

Punjab Congress leader Khaira resigns from 26-Bholath constituency, seat becomes vacant

The seat of 26-Bholath Assembly constituency in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha has fallen vacant following the resignation of Congress leader Sardar Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Secretariat stated in a notification on Tuesday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 19-10-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 21:35 IST
Punjab Congress leader Khaira resigns from 26-Bholath constituency, seat becomes vacant
Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The seat of 26-Bholath Assembly constituency in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha has fallen vacant following the resignation of Congress leader Sardar Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Secretariat stated in a notification on Tuesday. "It is notified that consequent upon the resignation of Sardar Sukhpal Singh Khaira, MLA, the seat of 26-Bholath Assembly Constituency in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha has fallen vacant from October 19," the notification read.

Earlier in June this year, former leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira joined Congress in presence of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. In 2015, Khaira joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under the leadership of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, but again quit AAP and joined Congress in June this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021