TN Guv visits Isha foundation, asks people to embrace yoga

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday visited the Isha foundation at Coimbatore and urged people to embrace yoga for a healthy life.

Visiting the foundation, the Governor interacted with Sadhguru, the founder of the organisation and the discussions centred on yoga and its importance in contemporary human life, a Raj Bhavan release here said. The governor urged the people to embrace yoga ''as a part of their daily life for a healthy and stress-free life especially during the extended pandemic situation.'' PTI VGN BN BN

