BJP MP urges PM Modi to implement CAA following Bangladesh violence

Following the series of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagannath Sarkar on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 21:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Following the series of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagannath Sarkar on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the country. In his letter to Prime Minister, the BJP MP wrote, "The Hindu brothers and sisters in Bangladesh are in trouble. They have been subjected to severe persecution by jihadist forces. The biggest festival of the Sanatan Dharma has been tormented."

"You are the protector of all the Hindu societies across the world. I request you to protect the Hindus in Bangladesh in this tough time. I request you to implement the CAA in India soon to protect the Hindus across the world. The entire Sanatan samaj is seeking help from you. If the right and strong steps are not taken now then the morale of the jihadist forces in West Bengal will rise. They might also launch attacks there," he urged. Notably, the CAA allows persecuted minorities belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to avail of Indian citizenship.

Communal violence broke out in several places in Bangladesh on October 13. Several puja venues were vandalised in the area of Chandpur, Chittagong, Gazipur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj and Moulvibazar. The clashes resulted in several casualties.

The perpetrators of communal violence in Bangladesh on October 16 vandalised six idols of the Daniapara Maha Shoshan Kali Mandir at Rashunia union in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj. (ANI)

