Govt has failed on all fronts, innocent people being killed in JK: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday said innocent people are being killed or forced to leave Jammu and Kashmir and the alleged the government has failed on all fronts.Innocents are being killed in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday said innocent people are being killed or forced to leave Jammu and Kashmir and the alleged the government has failed on all fronts.

''Innocents are being killed in Jammu and Kashmir. There is exodus of hope from Jammu and Kashmir. The Modi government, which speaks all the time of security, is missing,'' party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

The Congress also said that the Modi government made tall claims about eradicating terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370. ''But today everyone is aware of what is happening in Kashmir and is scared. The situation in Kashmir is getting worse, but the government seems oblivious of it,'' the party said.

''The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is getting worse with every passing day and both Kashmir and Kashmiriyat are in danger. No one knows where the BJP, which has been doing politics in the name of Kashmir for years, is missing nowadays,'' it said on its Twitter handle.

Thousands of migrant workers have fled Kashmir along with their families, while more were leaving the Valley following targeted killing of non-locals by militants in recent weeks.

