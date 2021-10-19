Left Menu

Bangladesh’s UN envoy condemns 'heinous attacks' on Hindu community in her country

Attacks on Hindu temples have intensified in Bangladesh since last Wednesday after an alleged blasphemous post surfaced on social media during the Durga Puja celebrations.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 19-10-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 22:06 IST
Bangladesh's UN envoy condemns 'heinous attacks' on Hindu community in her country

Bangladesh's Permanent Representative to the UN Rabab Fatima on Tuesday condemned the ''heinous attacks'' on the minority Hindu community in her country, and underlined that Dhaka will ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.

Attacks on Hindu temples have intensified in Bangladesh since last Wednesday after an alleged blasphemous post surfaced on social media during the Durga Puja celebrations. On late Sunday night, a mob damaged 66 houses and set on fire at least 20 homes of Hindus in Bangladesh.

''We condemn the heinous attacks on the Hindu community & express our sympathy & solidarity with the victims. We shall ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice,” Fatima said in a tweet.

''It’s our Constitutional commitment to uphold freedom of all faiths. #peace#harmony#inclusivity for all in Bangladesh,” she tweeted. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday instructed Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to initiate immediate action against those who incited violence using religion.

