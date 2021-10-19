Left Menu

Cong's UP unit vice president Pankaj Malik resigns

The development came on a day Priyanka Gandhi announced that the Congress will give 40 percent tickets to women in the coming UP assembly elections.

In a jolt to the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh, its state unit vice president Pankaj Malik and his father Harendra Malik, who was a member of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's advisory committee, quit the party on Tuesday.

Pankaj Malik, also a former MLA, released to the media a letter he has sent to the state congress president resigning from the primary membership of the Congress. At a press conference, senior Congress leader and former MP Harendra Malik announced his decision to leave the party.

He said that he has not yet decided to join any political party and will take a decision after a discussion with his supporters. The development came on a day Priyanka Gandhi announced that the Congress will give 40 percent tickets to women in the coming UP assembly elections.

