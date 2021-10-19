VP Naidu expresses anguish at loss of lives due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed anguish on Tuesday at the loss of lives due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand and urged people to follow the instructions issued by the local authorities for their safety.Incessant rains have claimed 28 lives in the hill state with the Kumaon region being the worst hit.
- Country:
- India
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed anguish on Tuesday at the loss of lives due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand and urged people to follow the instructions issued by the local authorities for their safety.
Incessant rains have claimed 28 lives in the hill state with the Kumaon region being the worst hit. Nainital remains cut off from rest of the state.
''Pained by the loss of lives due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand. My condolences to the bereaved families.
''As the rescue operations are underway, I urge people to stay safe and follow the instructions issued by the local authorities,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- Naidu
- Kumaon
- M Venkaiah Naidu
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visits Kedarnath Temple
Uttarakhand govt expects tourism to recover to pre-COVID-19 level next year onwards
Congress workers from Uttarakhand to visit Lakhimpur Kheri in 1,000 vehicles, says Harish Rawat
PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand tomorrow to dedicate 35 PSA Oxygen Plants to nation
Ajay Bhatt welcomes Uttarakhand HC's move of lifting daily cap Char Dham Yatra pilgrims