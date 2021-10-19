TDP headquarters allegedly attacked by YSRCP workers in Andhra
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) workers on Tuesday vandalized Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s Central Office in Mangalagiri and TDP national spokesman K Pattabhi Ram's residence in Vijayawada.
ANI | Mangalagiri/Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 19-10-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 22:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) workers on Tuesday vandalised Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s Central Office in Mangalagiri and TDP national spokesman K Pattabhi Ram's residence in Vijayawada.
The workers took this step after TDP workers allegedly abused State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a presser.
Several party cadres were also injured in the attacks. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
States must raise hydrogen investment to help reach net zero - IEA
Taliban say forces destroy Islamic State cell hours after Kabul blast
ANALYSIS-Global natgas price surge looms for United States this winter
Adani Green Energy completes acquisition of SB Energy India for Rs 26,000 crore: Co statement.
FIR lodged in Lakhimpur violence case against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son, some others: Senior UP official.