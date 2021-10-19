Left Menu

TDP headquarters allegedly attacked by YSRCP workers in Andhra

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) workers on Tuesday vandalized Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s Central Office in Mangalagiri and TDP national spokesman K Pattabhi Ram's residence in Vijayawada.

ANI | Mangalagiri/Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 19-10-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 22:48 IST
TDP headquarters allegedly attacked by YSRCP workers in Andhra
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) workers on Tuesday vandalised Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s Central Office in Mangalagiri and TDP national spokesman K Pattabhi Ram's residence in Vijayawada.

The workers took this step after TDP workers allegedly abused State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a presser.

Several party cadres were also injured in the attacks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021