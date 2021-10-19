TDP headquarters allegedly attacked by YSRCP workers in Andhra

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) workers on Tuesday vandalised Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s Central Office in Mangalagiri and TDP national spokesman K Pattabhi Ram's residence in Vijayawada.

The workers took this step after TDP workers allegedly abused State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a presser.

Several party cadres were also injured in the attacks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)