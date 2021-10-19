Left Menu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu emphasises on role of communication in good governance

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday emphasised the role of effective communication in good governance and called upon the public communicators to empower people through timely information on the government's policies and initiatives in local languages.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 23:23 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday emphasised the role of effective communication in good governance and called upon the public communicators to empower people through timely information on the government's policies and initiatives in local languages. According to the press statement issued by Vice President's Secretariat, Naidu said that public communicators play an important role in bridging the gap between governments and citizens during an interaction with a group of Officer Trainees of the Indian Information Service (IIS) of the 2020 batch at his residence in Hyderabad.

"If you inform people about various schemes in simple and clear language, they understand their entitlements and government processes in a better way. This results in transparency," he told the probationers. He further said that 'information with confirmation' was the key to government communication and asked the Information Service officers to focus on combating misinformation and fake news.

He also asked the probationers to work on socially relevant themes such as gender inequality and removing vaccine hesitancy among some sections of people. Calling media a powerful tool, he wanted this tool to be used responsibly to bring about the desired transformation. "Connect, communicate and change," the Vice President said. In order to motivate people to work with dedication, Naidu shared his success mantra "Aim high, dream big, work hard and maintain discipline - this is my mantra to succeed in life." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

