Left Menu

Congress decision to give 40 pc tickets to women in UP assembly polls is 'election drama': Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday termed the Congress announcement of 40 per cent reservation for women in forthcoming assembly polls as "election drama" and said Congress-led UPA government had failed to get a law enacted for giving 33 per cent reservation to women in parliament and legislative assemblies.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-10-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 23:25 IST
Congress decision to give 40 pc tickets to women in UP assembly polls is 'election drama': Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday termed the Congress announcement of 40 per cent reservation for women in forthcoming assembly polls as "election drama" and said Congress-led UPA government had failed to get a law enacted for giving 33 per cent reservation to women in parliament and legislative assemblies. "If the concern of the Congress towards women was so just and sincere, then why did their government at the Centre not get a law enacted to give 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and legislative assemblies?," Mayawati said in a tweet.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister alleged that Congress does not remember Dalits and backwards when it is in power and "now when its bad days are not getting over, it has remembered Dalits in Punjab and women in Uttar Pradesh". "The announcement to give 40 per cent ticket to women is election drama," she said.

She said women constitute half the population of Uttar Pradesh and their safety and welfare requires constant efforts and strong determination which has been displayed by the BSP. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said on Tuesday that the party will give 40 per cent tickets to women in the forthcoming assembly polls in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

United States
4
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021