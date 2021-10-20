Ecuador's Lasso is demonstrating democracy can deliver, U.S.'s Blinken says

Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso is demonstrating that democracy can deliver real results for people, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, ahead of a meeting between the two men in Quito.

Ecuador is the first stop on a three-day tour by Blinken, which will also see him head to Colombia for meetings with Colombia's president and regional foreign ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)