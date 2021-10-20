Left Menu

Ecuador's Lasso is demonstrating democracy can deliver, U.S.'s Blinken says

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 20-10-2021 01:26 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 01:22 IST
Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso is demonstrating that democracy can deliver real results for people, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, ahead of a meeting between the two men in Quito.

Ecuador is the first stop on a three-day tour by Blinken, which will also see him head to Colombia for meetings with Colombia's president and regional foreign ministers.

