Ecuador's Lasso is demonstrating democracy can deliver, U.S.'s Blinken says
Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso is demonstrating that democracy can deliver real results for people, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, ahead of a meeting between the two men in Quito.
Ecuador is the first stop on a three-day tour by Blinken, which will also see him head to Colombia for meetings with Colombia's president and regional foreign ministers.
